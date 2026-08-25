Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Investors seek alternatives to the dollar’s eroded value, but the horse is long out of the barn.
Published:
Updated:
Discussion of the dollar’s “debasement” is being heard anew ahead of a highly-vaunted speech on Friday at Jackson Hole by the Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh. It’s about time. The worry, CNBC reports, is that “government borrowing and money printing will erode the value of the U.S. dollar,” prompting investors to turn toward “assets like gold, crypto, stocks and real estate that can hold their value.” The strategy is designated the “debasement trade.”
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Discussion of the dollar’s “debasement” is being heard anew ahead of a highly-vaunted speech on Friday at Jackson Hole by the Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh. It’s about time. The worry, CNBC reports, is that “government borrowing and money printing will erode the value of the U.S. dollar,” prompting investors to turn toward “assets like gold, crypto, stocks and real estate that can hold their value.” The strategy is designated the “debasement trade.”
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