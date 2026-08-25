Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The president’s move threatens to derail the evolution of America’s military posture in East Asia.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s decision to scale back military drills with South Korea risks more than just weakening military readiness and sending a negative signal to allies and partners in the region. More critically, it threatens to derail the evolution of the American military posture in East Asia — aimed at containing Communist China.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
President Trump’s decision to scale back military drills with South Korea risks more than just weakening military readiness and sending a negative signal to allies and partners in the region. More critically, it threatens to derail the evolution of the American military posture in East Asia — aimed at containing Communist China.
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