Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The ‘Canada Strong’ tariffs of up to 50 percent will target American steel, aluminum, furniture, and food.
Published:
Updated:
Saying “Canada must respond,” Ottawa will match dollar-for-dollar tariffs President Trump launched over the weekend on roughly $20 billion of Canadian goods.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Saying “Canada must respond,” Ottawa will match dollar-for-dollar tariffs President Trump launched over the weekend on roughly $20 billion of Canadian goods.
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