Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A new rule from the Postal Service, set to be published Wednesday, could grant Trump officials immense power over states’ use of mail ballots.
Lawyers for the Trump administration are forging ahead with their plan to implement new restrictions on mail voting in the lead-up to the 2026 midterm elections. On Monday, the Supreme Court handed the administration a win by vacating a lower court’s order blocking the implementation of those new restrictions, though states will have the opportunity to block the changes in the coming days.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Lawyers for the Trump administration are forging ahead with their plan to implement new restrictions on mail voting in the lead-up to the 2026 midterm elections. On Monday, the Supreme Court handed the administration a win by vacating a lower court’s order blocking the implementation of those new restrictions, though states will have the opportunity to block the changes in the coming days.
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