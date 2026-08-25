“Come What May,” a documentary by David Gantz and Lahna Turner, is a sad and often excruciating venture, not least because it began as something hopeful. The stand-up comedian Ralphie May died in 2017 at the age of forty-five from cardiac arrest, a fate that was, if not foretold, then unsurprising. A Clark County coroner identified hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the cause and he also suffered from pneumonia.