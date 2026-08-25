Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘Come What May’ recounts the larger-than-life story of late comic Ralphie May in a documentary co-directed by his estranged wife.
“Come What May,” a documentary by David Gantz and Lahna Turner, is a sad and often excruciating venture, not least because it began as something hopeful. The stand-up comedian Ralphie May died in 2017 at the age of forty-five from cardiac arrest, a fate that was, if not foretold, then unsurprising. A Clark County coroner identified hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the cause and he also suffered from pneumonia.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
“Come What May,” a documentary by David Gantz and Lahna Turner, is a sad and often excruciating venture, not least because it began as something hopeful. The stand-up comedian Ralphie May died in 2017 at the age of forty-five from cardiac arrest, a fate that was, if not foretold, then unsurprising. A Clark County coroner identified hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the cause and he also suffered from pneumonia.
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