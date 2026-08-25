Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The South Carolina senator is at risk of losing her primary on Tuesday to a conservative House lawmaker.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s political action committee, MAGA Inc., is making a last-minute investment of more than $800,000 in the special South Carolina Republican Senate primary on behalf of Senator Darline Graham. Ms. Graham was appointed to the Senate last month after the death of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, and is now at risk of losing the primary to a conservative congressman.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
President Trump’s political action committee, MAGA Inc., is making a last-minute investment of more than $800,000 in the special South Carolina Republican Senate primary on behalf of Senator Darline Graham. Ms. Graham was appointed to the Senate last month after the death of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, and is now at risk of losing the primary to a conservative congressman.
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