Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Still interested in a Manhattan foothold? Thanks to New York City’s tax classifications, some multimillion-dollar digs are safe from the mayor’s affordability crusade — for now.
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A luminous condominium floating 49 stories above Tribeca, accessible by its own private elevator and boasting 10-foot ceilings, bearing more windows than walls, and granting sweeping views from the Empire State Building to the East River could make for a marvelous second home.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
A luminous condominium floating 49 stories above Tribeca, accessible by its own private elevator and boasting 10-foot ceilings, bearing more windows than walls, and granting sweeping views from the Empire State Building to the East River could make for a marvelous second home.
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