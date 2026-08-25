Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
While Chekhov’s troubled protagonist has obvious present-day parallels, this production displays a similarly current penchant for camp and histrionics.
It has been nearly 140 years since Anton Chekhov introduced “Ivanov,” but the play’s title character is in some respects a very contemporary protagonist. A navel-gazing son of privilege who has reached his mid-30s without accomplishing much of anything, despite early signs of promise in this case.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
It has been nearly 140 years since Anton Chekhov introduced “Ivanov,” but the play’s title character is in some respects a very contemporary protagonist. A navel-gazing son of privilege who has reached his mid-30s without accomplishing much of anything, despite early signs of promise in this case.
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