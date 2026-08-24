The legal climb will be getting steeper in the lawsuit by property owners against Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rent freeze. The suit, which argues that the Rent Guidelines Board acted as Hizzoner’s rubber stamp when it approved the freeze, was filed at Staten Island. A Republican judge, Ralph Porzio, was assigned the case. Yet the case, at Mr. Mamdani’s request, is now moving to Manhattan, where the political climate is different.