Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The legal climb for the property owners will likely be getting steeper.
Published:
Updated:
The legal climb will be getting steeper in the lawsuit by property owners against Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rent freeze. The suit, which argues that the Rent Guidelines Board acted as Hizzoner’s rubber stamp when it approved the freeze, was filed at Staten Island. A Republican judge, Ralph Porzio, was assigned the case. Yet the case, at Mr. Mamdani’s request, is now moving to Manhattan, where the political climate is different.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
The legal climb will be getting steeper in the lawsuit by property owners against Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rent freeze. The suit, which argues that the Rent Guidelines Board acted as Hizzoner’s rubber stamp when it approved the freeze, was filed at Staten Island. A Republican judge, Ralph Porzio, was assigned the case. Yet the case, at Mr. Mamdani’s request, is now moving to Manhattan, where the political climate is different.
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