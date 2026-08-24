Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Treasury secretary says America will ‘tighten the noose’ on Iran’s economy.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says America will “tighten the noose” on Iran’s economy as part of an “Economic D-Day” but he is not detailing possible punishments or deadlines for countries that are still trading with Tehran.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says America will “tighten the noose” on Iran’s economy as part of an “Economic D-Day” but he is not detailing possible punishments or deadlines for countries that are still trading with Tehran.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.