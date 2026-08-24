Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Keeping footballs in-house has turned field goals into an important game strategy.
When Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker converted a 69-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second week of preseason, the ball cleared the crossbar with room to spare.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
When Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker converted a 69-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second week of preseason, the ball cleared the crossbar with room to spare.
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