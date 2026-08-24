One of the core moments that first got me into cars was a two-page spread in a big coffee-table book called “The Car Design Yearbook.” I had some interest in cars before this, but saw it in a bookshop and started looking through. It had many interesting, cool cars in it, as did all eight books in the series, which sit proudly on my bookshelf — but it was one strangely named white supercar in the center of the book that really grabbed me. With a swoopy visor windscreen, crazy doors, and a cool, minimal look, it was distinctly Scandinavian, but just as exotic and exciting as anything coming out of Italy.