The discovery by Israel of the remains of the Altalena — 78 years after its sinking — is an occasion to mark in the epic of the return of the Jews to Zion. The ship, which traveled from France in 1948 hauling weapons and men of the rightist Irgun as well as 900 refugees, was sunk after being strafed by gun and artillery fire from David Ben-Gurion’s Israel Defense Forces, commanded by Yitzhak Rabin. Sixteen Irgunists and three IDF soldiers were killed.