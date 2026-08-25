Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘We think it can’t really happen, yet we would be shocked, but not surprised, if we saw a firefight that breaks out between the Israelis and Turks.’
As Turkey and Israel attempt to avert confrontation, relations between the region’s two most formidable militaries are deteriorating, raising risks of a catastrophic clash that Washington is yet to seriously tackle.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
As Turkey and Israel attempt to avert confrontation, relations between the region’s two most formidable militaries are deteriorating, raising risks of a catastrophic clash that Washington is yet to seriously tackle.
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