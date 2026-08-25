Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The actress and the poet shared certain affinities, but Arden achieved a balance of family life and artistic fulfilment that eluded Plath.
Why didn’t Sylvia Plath want to be like Eve Arden? I’m thinking specifically of Arden’s character in “Cover Girl” (1944) as the quintessential career woman, attached only to her male boss, that Plath was determined not to become. She owned Hayworth and Hedy Lamarr paper doll books and grew up with friends that fulfilled the Eve Arden function: The attractive female friend, sensible and supportive but not competing for the starring role that Plath accorded to herself. By the time Arden became the star of her own radio show, “Our Miss Brooks,” Plath was just about through with listening to entertainment programs, and with virtually no interest in television that brought Arden every week into American homes.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Why didn’t Sylvia Plath want to be like Eve Arden? I’m thinking specifically of Arden’s character in “Cover Girl” (1944) as the quintessential career woman, attached only to her male boss, that Plath was determined not to become. She owned Hayworth and Hedy Lamarr paper doll books and grew up with friends that fulfilled the Eve Arden function: The attractive female friend, sensible and supportive but not competing for the starring role that Plath accorded to herself. By the time Arden became the star of her own radio show, “Our Miss Brooks,” Plath was just about through with listening to entertainment programs, and with virtually no interest in television that brought Arden every week into American homes.
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