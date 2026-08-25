Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Attorneys for the state say the governor has doubts about whether the ICE agent qualifies as a fugitive.
Published:
Updated:
Governor Greg Abbott of Texas is asking a federal judge to reject Minnesota’s request to compel him to extradite an ICE agent, Christian Castro.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Governor Greg Abbott of Texas is asking a federal judge to reject Minnesota’s request to compel him to extradite an ICE agent, Christian Castro.
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