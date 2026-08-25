Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Our national wealth is roughly $180 trillion, so our debt-to-asset ratio, even if rising, is less than 25 percent.
Published:
Updated:
Is America Going Bankrupt? Thank God, no, we aren’t going bust as a nation, despite our gargantuan $40 trillion national debt.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Is America Going Bankrupt? Thank God, no, we aren’t going bust as a nation, despite our gargantuan $40 trillion national debt.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.