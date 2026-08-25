Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Parade at Kyiv gives Europe a glimpse of how wars will be fought in the near future.
Published:
Updated:
There were no marching soldiers and no clanking tanks. Instead, Ukraine’s Independence Day parade looked like a science fiction movie. Phalanxes of unmanned robot vehicles rolled past the VIP reviewing stand. Overhead, dozens of drones whirred in an AI-controlled swarm. Down on the Dnipro, racing upriver came a line of sea drones — essentially motorboats with empty cockpits.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
There were no marching soldiers and no clanking tanks. Instead, Ukraine’s Independence Day parade looked like a science fiction movie. Phalanxes of unmanned robot vehicles rolled past the VIP reviewing stand. Overhead, dozens of drones whirred in an AI-controlled swarm. Down on the Dnipro, racing upriver came a line of sea drones — essentially motorboats with empty cockpits.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.