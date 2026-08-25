Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
General Winfield Scott’s Anaconda Plan, key to victory over the confederacy, reemerges in conflict with Tehran.
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America’s “Operation Economic Outcast” is ramping up financial pain on Iran and denying it trading partners. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describes it as “economic D-Day,” but it’s more akin to the Civil War’s Anaconda Plan — a patient strategy to squeeze the enemy, aiming to achieve victory with minimal loss of life.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
America’s “Operation Economic Outcast” is ramping up financial pain on Iran and denying it trading partners. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describes it as “economic D-Day,” but it’s more akin to the Civil War’s Anaconda Plan — a patient strategy to squeeze the enemy, aiming to achieve victory with minimal loss of life.
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