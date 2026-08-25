Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The House minority leader has been criticized for taking a meeting with the president’s son-in-law.
Published:
Updated:
The House minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries — who is favored to be the next House speaker — is now addressing his private meeting with the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Mr. Jeffries says his conversation with Mr. Kushner will have no impact on potential investigations into the “Trump cartel.”
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
The House minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries — who is favored to be the next House speaker — is now addressing his private meeting with the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Mr. Jeffries says his conversation with Mr. Kushner will have no impact on potential investigations into the “Trump cartel.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.