Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘We don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer,’ the president said, suggesting ‘Lake America’ as a new name for the border lake.
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Canadian officials say they won’t respond to President Trump’s Tuesday morning social media post that his administration was considering renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America amid a trade war.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Canadian officials say they won’t respond to President Trump’s Tuesday morning social media post that his administration was considering renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America amid a trade war.
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