Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The former secretary of state insists that ‘we are for Israel’ even as she criticizes Prime Minister Netanyahu.
“Our Founding Fathers would be appalled” is how Secretary Hillary Clinton described the Trump administration on Monday, part of a burst of late-summer activity that suggests that she has no intention of taking a back seat ahead of the November midterm elections.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
“Our Founding Fathers would be appalled” is how Secretary Hillary Clinton described the Trump administration on Monday, part of a burst of late-summer activity that suggests that she has no intention of taking a back seat ahead of the November midterm elections.
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