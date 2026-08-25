Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The attorneys general accuse the firms of deceiving consumers and violating their professional duty to be objective under state and federal law.
A coalition of 16 Republican attorneys general is investigating America’s four largest accounting firms over their “burdensome” push for climate-related financial disclosures, which they say drive up prices for consumers and may violate state law.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
A coalition of 16 Republican attorneys general is investigating America’s four largest accounting firms over their “burdensome” push for climate-related financial disclosures, which they say drive up prices for consumers and may violate state law.
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