Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The new Cues software lets owners speak, point, and give natural instructions to a robot vacuum that already sees and maps its surroundings.
Everyone hates doing household chores. For almost a century, science fiction novelists and illustrators have imagined a future in which automatons handle that drudgery for us. But getting there is a lot more difficult than you might imagine, and the start-ups racing to make it a reality are taking a variety of approaches.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Everyone hates doing household chores. For almost a century, science fiction novelists and illustrators have imagined a future in which automatons handle that drudgery for us. But getting there is a lot more difficult than you might imagine, and the start-ups racing to make it a reality are taking a variety of approaches.
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