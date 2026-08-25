Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain,’ she aphorized.
The doctor who ushered the infant Dolly Rebecca Parton into the world in 1946 was paid with a sack of cornmeal. Such was the transactional nature of health care for some around the Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee. Her father and mother had been 17 and 15, respectively, when they married, and could not have imagined how the world would be their daughter’s oyster.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
The doctor who ushered the infant Dolly Rebecca Parton into the world in 1946 was paid with a sack of cornmeal. Such was the transactional nature of health care for some around the Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee. Her father and mother had been 17 and 15, respectively, when they married, and could not have imagined how the world would be their daughter’s oyster.
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