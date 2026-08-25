Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
It is ironic that David Kittredge’s documentary about one of Hollywood’s greatest artistic and commercial failures is itself so insightful and compassionate.
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By any conventional, shoulder-shrugging perspective, David Kittredge’s “Boorman and the Devil,” which opens at the Quad Cinema this week, is a 112-minute documentary about the misconceived, totally calamitous making of John Boorman’s “Exorcist II: the Heretic,” which the ticket-buying public all but spat upon when it opened in June 1977.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By any conventional, shoulder-shrugging perspective, David Kittredge’s “Boorman and the Devil,” which opens at the Quad Cinema this week, is a 112-minute documentary about the misconceived, totally calamitous making of John Boorman’s “Exorcist II: the Heretic,” which the ticket-buying public all but spat upon when it opened in June 1977.
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