Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The decision comes amid Democratic voters’ recent turn against Israel.
Published:
Updated:
Despite Democratic voters turning strongly against American support for Israel, House Democrats are adding two pro-Israel lawmakers to the powerful Foreign Affairs Committee. A third pro-Israel lawmaker will also take over as the top Democrat on the subcommittee which covers the Middle East and North Africa.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Despite Democratic voters turning strongly against American support for Israel, House Democrats are adding two pro-Israel lawmakers to the powerful Foreign Affairs Committee. A third pro-Israel lawmaker will also take over as the top Democrat on the subcommittee which covers the Middle East and North Africa.
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