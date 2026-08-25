Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘There is consensus’ against the UN agency for Palestinians, an Israeli diplomat at New York tells the Sun.
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Updated:
A rift is growing between Turtle Bay and Israel following a Tuesday shutdown of a Jerusalem school operated by UNRWA, an agency dedicated exclusively to Palestinian affairs.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
A rift is growing between Turtle Bay and Israel following a Tuesday shutdown of a Jerusalem school operated by UNRWA, an agency dedicated exclusively to Palestinian affairs.
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