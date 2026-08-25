Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A new poll shows the Keystone State Democrat romping to reelection — but he could be too pro-Israel for the Democrats.
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The release of a new poll showing Pennsylvania’s governor, Josh Shapiro, coasting to reelection in the Keystone State just as Democrats nationwide lurch left suggests that the party could be readying to reject a successful standard bearer. Mr. Shapiro is up 16 points against the Republican state treasurer, Stacy Garrity. Can Mr. Shapiro — a Jew who, while hardly Menachem Begin, refuses to abjure Israel — win a Democratic presidential primary?
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
The release of a new poll showing Pennsylvania’s governor, Josh Shapiro, coasting to reelection in the Keystone State just as Democrats nationwide lurch left suggests that the party could be readying to reject a successful standard bearer. Mr. Shapiro is up 16 points against the Republican state treasurer, Stacy Garrity. Can Mr. Shapiro — a Jew who, while hardly Menachem Begin, refuses to abjure Israel — win a Democratic presidential primary?
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