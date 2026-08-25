The release of a new poll showing Pennsylvania’s governor, Josh Shapiro, coasting to reelection in the Keystone State just as Democrats nationwide lurch left suggests that the party could be readying to reject a successful standard bearer. Mr. Shapiro is up 16 points against the Republican state treasurer, Stacy Garrity. Can Mr. Shapiro — a Jew who, while hardly Menachem Begin, refuses to abjure Israel — win a Democratic presidential primary?