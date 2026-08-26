Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Contrasting the perennial pandemonium surrounding ‘Mona Lisa’ at the Louvre, ‘Madonna of the Yarminder’ can be enjoyed in near solitude.
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More Americans than ever in London these days seem to be searching for cultural treasures and I am left wondering why? A single visit to MOMA is quite enough to disabuse you of the notion that there is any European art worth seeing in its continent of origin. Increasingly, I have to travel to America, from London, where I presently live, to experience anything approximating cultural treasures.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
More Americans than ever in London these days seem to be searching for cultural treasures and I am left wondering why? A single visit to MOMA is quite enough to disabuse you of the notion that there is any European art worth seeing in its continent of origin. Increasingly, I have to travel to America, from London, where I presently live, to experience anything approximating cultural treasures.
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