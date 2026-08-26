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By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Levi Holloway and Felix Barrett are the latest artists to show that live theater can offer a knockout communal horror experience.
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Part of the fun of seeing horror movies the old-fashioned way, at a cinema, is the opportunity to be scared witless in the company of not just friends and loved ones but complete strangers. Little wonder, then, that as streaming has grown more popular, live theater, which offers an even more communal experience, has stepped up to fill the void.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Part of the fun of seeing horror movies the old-fashioned way, at a cinema, is the opportunity to be scared witless in the company of not just friends and loved ones but complete strangers. Little wonder, then, that as streaming has grown more popular, live theater, which offers an even more communal experience, has stepped up to fill the void.
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