Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Health officials say they see a trend of malaria-infected mosquitos hitching airplane rides during this year’s summer travel.
Airport officials at Frankfurt say they are trying to catch mosquitos after one employee died of malaria and five other employees were treated for the infectious disease in what is being called a developing travel season trend.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Airport officials at Frankfurt say they are trying to catch mosquitos after one employee died of malaria and five other employees were treated for the infectious disease in what is being called a developing travel season trend.
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