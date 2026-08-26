Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
AG Brenna Bird says California is ‘defying common sense’ and that its lawsuit will lead to higher costs for consumers.
More headaches may be on the way for California as Iowa’s Republican attorney general is vowing to sue the Golden State over its effort to block Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
More headaches may be on the way for California as Iowa’s Republican attorney general is vowing to sue the Golden State over its effort to block Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery
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