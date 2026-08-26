Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Tiger Woods says the new format is ‘worthy of the journey it takes to get there.’
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The PGA Tour is officially dismantling its traditional postseason structure, betting on high-stakes competition and match-play drama to usher professional golf into a new era.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
The PGA Tour is officially dismantling its traditional postseason structure, betting on high-stakes competition and match-play drama to usher professional golf into a new era.
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