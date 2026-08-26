Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
One of the few occasions people on the extremes of the left and right could get together in the same space was at a Dolly Parton concert.
It always seemed like “Jolene” represented a very specific triumph of imagination and storytelling. Can you imagine Dolly Parton encountering a woman who is so overwhelmingly beautiful and desirable that she would actually be worried that she would be capable of taking Dolly’s man away? I’ve always taken this as evidence of her having been a songwriter far beyond her generation or her genre.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
It always seemed like “Jolene” represented a very specific triumph of imagination and storytelling. Can you imagine Dolly Parton encountering a woman who is so overwhelmingly beautiful and desirable that she would actually be worried that she would be capable of taking Dolly’s man away? I’ve always taken this as evidence of her having been a songwriter far beyond her generation or her genre.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.