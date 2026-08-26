Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
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Phillip Lopate’s study shows that the ‘Rip Van Winkle’ author has been unfairly relegated to minor literary status.
‘A Washington Irving Sketch Book: Reflections on an American Writer’
By Phillip Lopate
Princeton University Press, 288 pages
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‘A Washington Irving Sketch Book: Reflections on an American Writer’
By Phillip Lopate
Princeton University Press, 288 pages
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