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‘A Washington Irving Sketch Book: Reflections on an American Writer’ By Phillip Lopate Princeton University Press, 288 pages

Phillip Lopate’s study shows that the ‘Rip Van Winkle’ author has been unfairly relegated to minor literary status.

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‘A Washington Irving Sketch Book: Reflections on an American Writer’ By Phillip Lopate Princeton University Press, 288 pages

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