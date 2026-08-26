Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Congress is scheduled to launch on Wednesday a 60-day review of the proposed pact.
The best thing in respect of President Trump’s deal to provide nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia would be for the Senate to reject it. Received wisdom may be that it would be difficult for the House and Senate to hash out a joint resolution and then gather a two-thirds majority to override a presidential veto. It may be that a rejection would enhance Mr. Trump’s leverage in tightening some deal provisions and convincing Riyadh to make peace with Israel.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
The best thing in respect of President Trump’s deal to provide nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia would be for the Senate to reject it. Received wisdom may be that it would be difficult for the House and Senate to hash out a joint resolution and then gather a two-thirds majority to override a presidential veto. It may be that a rejection would enhance Mr. Trump’s leverage in tightening some deal provisions and convincing Riyadh to make peace with Israel.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.