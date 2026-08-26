Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Laura Lapidus’s play ‘To Have and To Hold’ is a concise but contrived comedy which references ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ and ‘Othello.’
As Laura Lapidus’s new play “To Have and To Hold” opens with two sisters shopping for a bridal gown. The older one, who isn’t getting married — ever, she suggests — won’t shut up about her stance. “Matrimony,” she declares at one point, “is an instrument of the patriarchy that capitalizes on the flagrancies of heterosexuality by selling long-term partnership under the guise of celebration in exchange for a woman’s total sovereignty.”
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
As Laura Lapidus’s new play “To Have and To Hold” opens with two sisters shopping for a bridal gown. The older one, who isn’t getting married — ever, she suggests — won’t shut up about her stance. “Matrimony,” she declares at one point, “is an instrument of the patriarchy that capitalizes on the flagrancies of heterosexuality by selling long-term partnership under the guise of celebration in exchange for a woman’s total sovereignty.”
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