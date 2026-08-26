Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘We don’t trust Islamist Arabs, and especially those who espouse ideologies that see others as inferior,’ a Kurdish source tells the Sun.
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Syrian Kurds who allied with America in the war against the Jihadists of ISIS, are forced to integrate into an army under the command of acting President Ahmed a-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda leader, as part of a deal that Kurds see as a Washington betrayal of their interests.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Syrian Kurds who allied with America in the war against the Jihadists of ISIS, are forced to integrate into an army under the command of acting President Ahmed a-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda leader, as part of a deal that Kurds see as a Washington betrayal of their interests.
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