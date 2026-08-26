Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Apple’s rebuilt assistant trails ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, but is still a big improvement, and makes Shortcuts and search useful.
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The current version of Siri is bad and has been for years. It’s slow to reply, dumb, and used primarily as a spoken flashlight switch. I’m confident most Siri invocations happen accidentally.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
The current version of Siri is bad and has been for years. It’s slow to reply, dumb, and used primarily as a spoken flashlight switch. I’m confident most Siri invocations happen accidentally.
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