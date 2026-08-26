Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Kremlin’s spokesman says there was no meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the U.S. spy chief’s brief trip.
President Trump on Wednesday called the visit of his CIA Director to Moscow “somewhat routine,” while the Kremlin confirmed that John Ratcliffe had not met directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his brief time in Russia.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
President Trump on Wednesday called the visit of his CIA Director to Moscow “somewhat routine,” while the Kremlin confirmed that John Ratcliffe had not met directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his brief time in Russia.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.