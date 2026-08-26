Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The amusement park in the community where Dolly Parton grew up is a physical testament to why she was so beloved.
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At exactly noon in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Wednesday, all the rides at the Dollywood amusement park stopped for one minute.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
At exactly noon in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Wednesday, all the rides at the Dollywood amusement park stopped for one minute.
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