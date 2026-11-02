Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Our wine columnist evaluates a new look for an old brand.
One time my husband got a haircut, and I didn’t notice until he mentioned it … a week after the fact. I blamed my oversight on “habituation” — what happens when you see the same person or thing over and over again and stop seeing it/them fully. It was a psychological condition, I explained. My husband was unmoved. I’ve experienced “habituation” many times — except when it comes to wine labels. For example, when Gruet changed its labels recently, I noticed right away.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
One time my husband got a haircut, and I didn’t notice until he mentioned it … a week after the fact. I blamed my oversight on “habituation” — what happens when you see the same person or thing over and over again and stop seeing it/them fully. It was a psychological condition, I explained. My husband was unmoved. I’ve experienced “habituation” many times — except when it comes to wine labels. For example, when Gruet changed its labels recently, I noticed right away.
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