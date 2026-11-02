One time my husband got a haircut, and I didn’t notice until he mentioned it … a week after the fact. I blamed my oversight on “habituation” — what happens when you see the same person or thing over and over again and stop seeing it/them fully. It was a psychological condition, I explained. My husband was unmoved. I’ve experienced “habituation” many times — except when it comes to wine labels. For example, when Gruet changed its labels recently, I noticed right away.