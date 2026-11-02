Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The mayor’s bid to block ICE from staging immigration raids on city property won’t slow the agency down, a Homeland Security spokesperson tells the Sun.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani threatened to sue the U.S. Department of Homeland Security if ICE doesn’t immediately stop using city-owned parking lots to stage immigration raids in New York City on Monday, but the mayor doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on, according to the feds.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani threatened to sue the U.S. Department of Homeland Security if ICE doesn’t immediately stop using city-owned parking lots to stage immigration raids in New York City on Monday, but the mayor doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on, according to the feds.
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