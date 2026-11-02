Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The state has one of the highest gun ownership rates and some lawmakers hope the ballot question spurs voting.
Move over congressional candidates, voters in Idaho will face a ballot measure to select their top pick for an official state gun.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Move over congressional candidates, voters in Idaho will face a ballot measure to select their top pick for an official state gun.
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