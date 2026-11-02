Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
It looks likely if the Democrats gain the House, the Senate, or both.
Count on the midterm election results to be closely followed at Tehran, where the fate of the Iranian regime could hinge on whether the Democrats capture at least one house of Congress. Democratic candidates in key races are vowing, if elected, to end the war. Senator Chris Murphy is griping about President Trump’s “insane” plan to resume hostilities. If the Democrats prevail, an escalation is likely in the Capitol Hill conflict over war powers.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Count on the midterm election results to be closely followed at Tehran, where the fate of the Iranian regime could hinge on whether the Democrats capture at least one house of Congress. Democratic candidates in key races are vowing, if elected, to end the war. Senator Chris Murphy is griping about President Trump’s “insane” plan to resume hostilities. If the Democrats prevail, an escalation is likely in the Capitol Hill conflict over war powers.
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