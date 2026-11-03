Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
President Trump, insisting that ‘Israel’s Our No. 1.,’ says America will end its foreign aid to the Jewish state.
President Trump’s announcement that America will stop providing $4 billion a year in aid to Israel is long overdue. It could prove a boon to both this country and the Jewish state. The announcement was delivered via Fox News Channel during a phone call on Election Day. The president noted that the idea originated with Prime Minister Netanyahu and that the two leaders have been “talking about it for a couple of years.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump’s announcement that America will stop providing $4 billion a year in aid to Israel is long overdue. It could prove a boon to both this country and the Jewish state. The announcement was delivered via Fox News Channel during a phone call on Election Day. The president noted that the idea originated with Prime Minister Netanyahu and that the two leaders have been “talking about it for a couple of years.”
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