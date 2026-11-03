Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
If liberals think they can repeal the entitlement reforms passed in the One, Big, Beautiful, Bill last year, they have another thing coming.
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The winner of the Congressional elections is not yet known, but I was interested in an interview today with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell on Fox News. Here’s what she said:
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The winner of the Congressional elections is not yet known, but I was interested in an interview today with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell on Fox News. Here’s what she said:
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