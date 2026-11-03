Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The state is blocking taxpayer funding to Catholic schools that won’t enroll children of gay and transgender parents.
Published:
Updated:
The conservative majority on the Supreme Court appears skeptical of a Colorado policy that blocks Catholic preschools from taking part in a taxpayer funded program if they decline to enroll families with gay and transgender parents or children. A lawyer for a group suing over the policy, Nicholas Reaves, calls it a “Catholics need not apply” program.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The conservative majority on the Supreme Court appears skeptical of a Colorado policy that blocks Catholic preschools from taking part in a taxpayer funded program if they decline to enroll families with gay and transgender parents or children. A lawyer for a group suing over the policy, Nicholas Reaves, calls it a “Catholics need not apply” program.
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