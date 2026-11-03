Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Three states could disclose the national mood before 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday night.
Published:
Updated:
It will be days before the final results of the midterm elections are known, including the final House margin and whether or not Democrats are able to take the Senate. But 10 races on the East Coast and in the eastern United States will offer quick insights into the national mood.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It will be days before the final results of the midterm elections are known, including the final House margin and whether or not Democrats are able to take the Senate. But 10 races on the East Coast and in the eastern United States will offer quick insights into the national mood.
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